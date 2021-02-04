Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Speckled Bikini

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko updated her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 3 with some sizzling-hot new photos of her bikini-clad self, sending her 1.1 million followers into a frenzy.

The 23-year-old was captured in a contemporary space for the four-slide series, as a row of daybeds were visible in the background. Jilissa easily stole the show as she struck some sultry poses which displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, she posed from her left side while propping her booty out. She titled her head slightly downwards and grabbed on her locks with one hand. She also pouted as she stared at the camera. She flaunted the front of her form in the second photo as she cocked one hip to highlight her curves. The third image displayed the back of her body, placing the spotlight on her pert derriere. She stood with her left side to the camera once more in the fourth slide as she smiled widely.

Her long blond hair was pulled back into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back. She wore her nails long with a nude polish.

The model showed off her enviable physique in a scanty speckled-print bikini from White Fox Boutique, a Sydney, Australia-based clothing company. The garment featured several thin straps that tied around her neck, back, and midriff, which called attention to her slender core. The number was also designed with triangle-shaped cups that exposed a great deal of cleavage. She teamed the top with a matching pair of thong bottoms. The scantily cut briefs highlighted her curvaceous hips, round booty and toned thighs.

She accessorized the poolside look with a gold bracelet, a ring, and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, she tagged White Fox Boutique’s Instagram handle.

The photo series looked to be a smash hit with her social media following as it amassed more than 13,000 likes in less than one hour after going live. More than 200 fans also conveyed their admiration for the model, her body, her good looks, and her bathing suit in the comments section.

“What a beautiful woman, so sexy,” one individual commented, following with a string of red heart and fire emoji.

“Dangerously amazing,” another admirer chimed in.

“That smile is contagious, gorgeous as well,” a third fan added.

“You look beautiful, you are a dream,” a fourth user gushed.

Jilissa has dazzled her fans with numerous jaw-dropping posts of herself this week. She shared some sexy content just earlier today that displayed her in only white lingerie.