Pia Mia Rocks Plaid Miniskirt & Crop Top With Leather Thigh-High Boots

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer and actress is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Do It Again” hitmaker stunned in a basic black crop top. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted miniskirt that featured a plaid pattern all over. The garment fell above her upper thigh and was paired with black leather thigh-high boots that had chunky soles. Pia tied her blond hair up in a ponytail but left the front down to frame her face. She accessorized herself with a necklace and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia was captured sitting down on a black chair in front of a keyboard and guitar. She rested her left arm on top of the keyboard and crossed her legs over. The entertainer gazed directly at the camera with a soft expression, boasting her natural beauty.

In the next slide, Pia gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. The After We Collided actress raised one leg on top of the seat and let the front of her locks fall over her face.

In the tags, Pia credited jewelry brand H.Dayan & Co and luxury designer Naked Wolfe.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“my biggest flex is that i’m in love with her,” one user wrote.

“I’m so ready for this next song of yours. I hope we get a music video,” another person shared.

“Not trying to be dramatic but ur a god,” remarked a third fan.

“You look so gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in a lilac bodysuit that had a mini tie-up detailing across the front. Pia wore low-rise white sweatpants and accessorized herself with beaded necklaces and rings while sporting her long blond locks in two separate plaits. The four-photo upload made a huge impression on her followers, accumulating more than 95,000 likes to date.