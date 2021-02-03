Sierra Skye Poses On Her Knees In An Itty-Bitty Bikini For Steamy Mirror Selfie

Sierra Skye gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared another smoldering photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The post went live just moments ago but has already been showered with praise from her adoring fans.

The model struck a provocative pose in front of a large mirror for the eye-popping selfie, propping up on her knees as she spread her thighs apart in a suggestive manner. She held her cell phone directly in front of her head, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that her audience got the best look at her phenomenal physique and killer curves.

Sierra went full bombshell for the at-home photoshoot in an itty-bitty bikini from PrettyLittleThing that left little to the imagination. The two-piece featured black-and-white stripes that were overlayed with a gold baroque pattern — a bold design that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its racy style appeared to be more than enough to captivate the attention of her massive online audience.

The blond beauty accentuated her voluptuous assets in a scanty, sports bra-style top that fit snugly around her bust and showed major cleavage thanks to its deep square neckline. It had thin straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms as she captured her reflection in the glass in front of her. A racy cut-out fell in the middle of its cups and exposed another glimpse of her buxom chest that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Sierra’s matching bikini bottoms were even mores risque, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her lean legs and curvy hips well on display. It had a thick waistband that accentuated her tiny waist, as it sat high and tight around her hips. The model tugged at one of its straps in a teasing manner, drawing further attention to her taut midsection and abs.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the steamy new addition to Sierra’s feed, awarding it more than 13,000 likes and dozens of comments after just 35 minutes of going live.

“Hot and sexy,” one person wrote.

“Best bod on insta,” declared another fan.

“Love you! You’re the best,” a third follower gushed.

“Gorgeous,” praised a fourth admirer.

Sierra is hardly afraid to go scantily clad on social media. In another recent update, the influencer sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a pink bra and panties while relaxing on the couch. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 78,000 likes and 757 comments to date.