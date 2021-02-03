Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Worried About Nina & Jax Is Feeling Anxious

General Hospital spoilers indicate that during Thursday’s show, Carly and Jax will have an intense discussion. They’ve finally been exposed for hiding the truth about Nelle being Nina’s daughter, but they still have held back some potentially incriminating details. Now, they’ll need to try to decide what comes next.

According to General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Jax will seemingly try to keep the peace in a sense. He’ll apparently think that it should be fine to have Carly and Nina make peace and support one another, although that’s likely a stretch to expect at this point.

At this point, Nina is furious with both Jax and Carly. Jax may hope that Nina will be willing to keep all of this information about Nelle and the necklace between them, but there probably isn’t any reason she’d agree to that.

While he holds onto hope that the two women can smooth all of this over, he might be alone with that line of wishful thinking. General Hospital spoilers hint that Carly will be resistant to seeing Nina as an ally. Chances seem good that she’s right to be hesitant.

Matt Petit / Walt Disney Television

The General Hospital sneak peek for Thursday’s episode shares another tidbit regarding the upcoming conversation between Carly and Jax. She will tell him that they have to make sure that Nina doesn’t push “this” any further.

The last thing that Carly wants is for Nina, as Nelle’s biological mother, to push for a renewed investigation into what happened at the cabin that night. Even though Nelle falling to her supposed death was truly an accident, Carly and Jax hid some details and it’d be a big problem to try to correct that now.

General Hospital teasers suggest that Jax might end up making this even worse for himself soon. Later this week, he’ll come to Carly’s defense somehow. It may not be Nina involved in whatever this upcoming situation involves, but it’ll probably still cause some drama.

Next week, Nina will be feeling defensive and argue her take on something. Things will apparently get emotional, and she’ll soon have some second thoughts to some degree. She’ll make some big decisions, and this could get pretty interesting.

Some General Hospital fans have speculated that Nina might end up learning that Sonny’s alive, then hiding that from Carly. Whether that ends up being the case or not, spoilers signal that she’ll be doing things her own way in the weeks ahead, and that probably won’t be good news for either Carly or Jax.