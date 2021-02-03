Nicky Gile Rocks Cheeky Black Thong In Booty-Baring Instagram Snapshots

Nicky Gile isn’t leaving much to the imagination in the new snaps she posted to her Instagram page. The American model flashed her round posterior in two sultry snapshots uploaded on Tuesday, February 2. In the pictures, she showed off her killer curves in a sexy ensemble.

In the new addition to her feed, Nicky wore a skimpy black crop top. Her pose made it hard to see the front side of her top. From what was visible, the garment featured halter-style straps that clung to her neck, accentuating her shoulders and slim arms. The backless design allowed her to showcase plenty of skin. Notably, the back portion also had a tie-up feature securing the piece.

She sported a matching thong that showcased her curvaceous derriere. The bottoms were plain black, and it complemented her flawless complexion. It had a low-cut waistline that helped highlight her flat stomach, as well as high leg cuts that emphasized the curves of her hips. The thong displayed her perky buns. The babe completed her look by wearing a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Nicky was seen lounging on a big cushioned sofa inside a hotel room. The bed and decors were all seen behind her. In the first pic, she lay on her front and posed seductively, bending her knees with her feet pointing outward. The hottie propped her upper body up, using both of her arms as support. She let her face rest on her right hand as she gazed at the photographer and gave a closed-lip smile. The nearby window let in plenty of natural light, illuminating the place and her skin.

The second snap showed Nicky in a similar stance. This time, she faced the backrest of the couch and crossed her legs.

Nicky tied her highlighted blond locks in a high ponytail, keeping most of her locks away from her face and shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings and nothing else.

Nicky wrote something vague in the caption of the post. She tagged several Instagram pages in the picture. She revealed that her top came from Adika Style. According to the geotag, she was in Miami.

As of this writing, the new social media upload has racked up more than 34,800 likes and over 800 comments. Nicky’s avid admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Many talked about her insane figure, while others went crazy over her cheeky display.

“Beautiful, as always. Love your kicks,” one of her admirers wrote.

“You look so pretty and sexy,” gushed another admirer.