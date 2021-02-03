Rachel Ward Flaunts Curvaceous Hips In Skintight Miniskirt

On Wednesday, February 3, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 623,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing in front of a fireplace and a gold-framed mirror. The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a plunging white crop top with puff sleeves and button detailing. She paired the garment with a skintight pink satin ruched miniskirt. The revealing outfit, which was from the clothing brand Oh Polly, accentuated her toned midsection, curvaceous hips, and lean legs. She finished off the look with a pair of statement earrings and her wedding ring set.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long honey-colored hair down in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

In the first image, Rachel faced forward and stood with her hand on her waist. She rested her forearm on the mantlepiece, as she looked directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted. She removed her hand from her waist in the following photo. The model altered her position for the final snap by pressing her arm against her hips.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Nice photos looking beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding two heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Rachel you are so beautiful in this outfit,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Rachel you are so stylish in this look,” remarked another admirer.

“Rachel you are looking gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram follower.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures, in which she wore a low-cut pink corset top and figure-hugging pants. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.