Gabby Epstein Walks The Beach In Malibu With Her Dog While Clad In A Sexy Ribbed Set

Gabby Epstein fired off a series of new photos that added some serious heat to her Instagram feed. The model featured the upload on February 3 and it’s been earning her plenty of praise from her 2.4 million fans.

Gabby chose scenic Malibu, California as the location of her mini photo shoot. She stood on the beach in each of the shots. There was a stretch of ocean and sand and a small bluff with grass on the side. She posed directly in the sunlight, taking advantage of the natural glow. Gabby positioned herself in the center of the frame, stretching her arm out in front of her as if she was about to grab the camera. She knelt beside her dog in the second shot and the pair both squinted. Gabby gave the pooch a pat in the next update, and the last saw her posing solo.

Her walk on the beach called for a sexy outfit that did her figure nothing but favors. She tagged Bo and Tee to credit them for providing her with the sexy wardrobe. The pieces featured a ribbed red fabric that was tight on her figure. Her top had a neckline with a wide slit that showed a generous amount of cleavage. Its thin straps stretched tightly over Gabby’s toned shoulders, and her arms were on display. A thick band with the company logo on the front stretched tightly over her ribs.

The model’s shorts boasted the same tight fit. She pulled the garment high on her waist to accentuate the smallest part of her frame. The separation between the top and bottom showed a tease of Gabby’s flat tummy, while its hemline hit high on her thigh to showcase her trim thighs.

She pulled her long, blond locks halfway back in a messy bun that saw low. A few loose pieces escaped and waved in the wind. Gabby kept her accessories simple, sporting a silver necklace and a pair of dainty hoop earrings.

Fans have been loving the most recent Instagram share. Within a short time, the post accrued more than 32,000 likes and 160-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded her body while a few more used emoji.

“You have the kindest heart and most beautiful smile Gabby!!” one follower commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“How pretty re yo. Body goals babe,” a second person wrote.

“Gabi does not have a more beautiful and so cheerful smiling woman in the world,” a third fan chimed in alongside a few flames.

“It’s my birthday will you FaceTime me,” one more asked.