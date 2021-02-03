Lyna Perez Flaunts Underboob & Long Legs In Tight Crop Top & Miniskirt

Brunette bombshell Lyna Perez lit up her Instagram page with a titillating snap that saw her showing off plenty of leg and a bit of underboob. The model wore a tight crop top and a miniskirt for a flirty look that got her fans to talking.

Lyna’s top was sleeveless and made from a thin white fabric. Her skirt was pink with two white stripes along the bottom. The number had a high waist and a flared hemline that barely covered her booty.

The model also sported pair of clear sandals with chunky heels and straps that wrapped around her ankles.

She added some bling to her look with a round purse covered with pink sequins, white handles and a gold chain shoulder strap.

Lyna style her hair in a high ponytail with tendrils framing her face.

The popular influencer appeared to be in the lobby of a building when the picture was taken. She leaned a against the corner of a marble wall which was in front of an open area near a set of glass doors.

Lyna leaned one hand on the wall while she kicked up one foot. She held the hem of her dress up, teasing a peek at the back of her bare thigh while she smiled at the lens. She pointed her but toward the camera while arching her back, showing off her long, toned legs and teasing the bare skin on the back of her thighs. The stance also gave her followers a peek of underboob as well as her flat abs.

The update seemed to be a favorite among her fan base, garnering over 33,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Many took some time to give the post some love.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

“[Y]ou’re perfect babe,” a second admirer commented.

“Lyna Perez is very sweet and angel,” added a third follower with numerous smiling devil emoji.

“Now THAT’S pretty cute!” wrote a fourth fan, adding a flame and smiling emoji.

Last week, Lyna thrilled her online audience with a video that saw her showcasing her fabulous physique in a tiny bikini. The clip featured the model striking several different poses while she stepped into the pool. She flaunted her curves while sashaying toward the camera and stepping into the pool. The video zoomed in several times showing snaps of her ample cleavage as well as her pert booty.