Lauren Dascalo Flashes Sculpted Abs In Purple Floral Bra & Pink Lace Panties

Lauren Dascalo took to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to share a steamy new update with her adoring fans. The stunning model blew her supporters away as she posed in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy pics, Lauren looked hotter than ever as she opted for a purple floral bra. The garment featured a deep neckline that put her incredible cleavage on full display. It also accentuated her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of pink lace panties that were pulled up high over her narrow hips. The garment wrapped snugly around her slim midsection as it flaunted her flat tummy and sculpted abs.

Her long, lean legs, as well as her curvy booty, were also highlighted in the shots. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Lauren stood in a doorway. She had both of her arms stretched out and rested her hands on the door frame next to her. She pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest outward while bending one knee and giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her with her body turned toward the side. She arched her back and crossed one leg in front of the other. She placed one hand on the wall next to her, as the other hung at her side. Her chin tilted upward, and she wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Lauren asked her followers for the secret password. She also geotagged her location as Calabasas, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 22,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 400 messages in the comments section.

“You look gorgeous and always thee best lighting and mood,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful and sexy,” another wrote.

“Literal goals,” a third comment read.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

