‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Stuns Ridge With Shocking Pregnancy News

Spoilers for Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will learn some shocking news. As if Ridge hasn’t already got enough on his plate with discovering that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has been taking his friend Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for a fool, he learns about the latest drama on the home front.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reveals that she’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the baby daddy is. As she relays her story, Ridge will be surprised to learn that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) could have fathered her child.

Steffy Runs To Daddy

As seen below, Brooke just confronted Steffy and blasted her for ruining her Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) life. She’s furious because Steffy and Liam slept together and that she may be expecting his baby. While she’s irate that Liam broke his vows, she really blames her stepdaughter for the one-night stand.

After the heated exchange, Steffy realizes that she still hasn’t told her father. She may have been waiting for the DNA results to come back before breaking the news. But now that Brooke knows, she needs to come clean and make a full confession.

There is no easy way for a daughter to tell her father that she has been sleeping around. But, Steffy needs to explain why she doesn’t know who her baby daddy is. Her one-night stand with Liam had been a mistake. They had both been drunk and Liam had been upset because he had supposedly witnessed Hope kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). However, Thomas had actually locked lips with the mannequin.

Steffy has some explaining to do… #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jjVoW0jPQR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 3, 2021

Ridge Stands By Steffy

Ridge will be blown away, per SheKnows Soaps. While he may be delighted to become a grandfather again, he is also concerned for her. He knows that she has a tough road ahead of her.

Later this week, The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers hint that Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will come face-to-face with the dressmaker. The doctor needs to make his intentions clear to Ridge who is protective of his only daughter. Ridge already knows that Liam is a great dad to Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) but needs to know that Finn will stick around for his kid if he is the father of Steffy’s unborn babe.

Of course, the pregnancy could be a new source of tension between Ridge and Brooke. In the past, they often clashed about their kids. Now that Steffy could be carrying Liam’s child, Brooke is sure to voice her anger. Ridge won’t let his wife bash Steffy and things could get ugly between them.