Hope Beel Flaunts Her Incredible Physique While Sprawled Out On The Sand In A Tiny Bikini

Fitness model Hope Beel gave her 1.6 million followers a little mid-week boost with her latest Instagram share on Wednesday morning. The sultry image showed the brunette bombshell lounging seductively in a strip of fine white sand while wearing a barely-there bathing suit that accentuated her best assets. By that afternoon, the post had amassed upwards of 16,500 likes and over 400 compliments.

Hope’s black string bikini left little to the imagination. It featured minuscule triangular cups that only partially covered her bust, leaving most of the enticing swell of her breasts spilling out from all sides. The matching bottoms dipped low in the center and tied in bows at her hips with extra-long strings that draped over her hips, across her toned booty, and dangled onto the ground below.

She was angled with her left side toward the camera, with most of her weight balanced on the right side of her derriere and her right leg folded in front of her body. Her toes pointed toward the viewer, and nearly touched the top of her left leg, which was stacked in a similar position but stretched out behind her.

Hope’s arms were straight and extended out on either side of her body, palms resting flat on the ground below. She draped a supple, brown suede shawl over both forearms and let it stretch behind her back, displaying an intricate cut-out detailing through which the pale color of the sand was visible.

Although her hands made contact with the sand, the taut appearance of her abdominal muscles indicated that she was utilizing her muscular core to maintain her arched, semi-reclined pose as opposed to holding herself up with her limbs.

Hope threw her head back and closed her eyes, slightly parting her lips. Her dark hair spilled between her shoulder blades and appeared to be blowing in a gentle sea breeze.

In the caption, Hope tagged a luxurious, private beachfront villa in Tulum, Mexico. She went on to praise the perfect location, attentive staff, and stunning amenities – making it completely understandable why she appeared so serene in the tranquil environment. The background comprised of a cream-colored stucco building with clean lines and a rustic fenced balcony.

Hope’s Instagram admirers loved the post, and eagerly hit the comments section to express their adoration. Most used various strings of affectionate emoji, but some did put their feelings into words.

“So stunning,” one fan declared.

“Hotness overloaded,” a second person remarked.

“Ooooo have mercy!” a third exclaimed.