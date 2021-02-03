‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Has A Cure For The Winter Blues: ‘Chicken Soup & Cookies’

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese revealed that the severe winter weather that plowed through the East Coast and dumped over a foot of snow or more, called for two things — cookies and chicken soup.

In an adorable photo, the reality television star stood in the kitchen of her New Jersey home. She stirred a large pot on the stove while holding the hand of her son Christopher John.

The television personality shared her cure for the chilly weather via an Instagram upload where she and CJ worked together to feed their clan in a photo that brought a smile to the faces of her 3.2 million followers. They love to see photos of the 2-year-old, whose cute grin lit up the photograph.

“Your son’s smile always brightens my day. Such a happy boy,” remarked one fan.

“Family. You are so focused on it. You are such an amazing mother, CJ is so lucky to have you,” claimed a second admirer of the MTV star.

“I love seeing you both cook together, so sweet,” wrote a happy fan.

“Dying at how cute CJ is. I adore how much he loves you Deena,” an Instagram fan commented.

Deena looked adorable in the photograph. She wore her hair piled atop her head in a loose ponytail. A slouchy sweatshirt with a wide neckline hung low off of one shoulder. She added pants with a fun Dalmation print to finish her outfit.

A large white apron was tied around her neck and waist and covered up her growing belly.

Deena will welcome her second son with her husband Chris, Cameron Theo Bucker, in early Spring. She will hit the 28-week point of her pregnancy in several days.

CJ, who stood to his mom’s left, held a package of chocolate chip cookies that were ready to be baked for dessert. He wore a smaller version of the same apron as Deena.

In the photograph, Deena stirred a large pot on the stove, which bubbled away with the comforting meal. She posed in her kitchen, a warm and inviting space where her clan gathers together.

The dark wooden floors of the room are striking against the white cabinetry and black pull handles. Stainless steel appliances add a modern touch to the homey space. On the refrigerator, magnets held CJ’s latest artwork. The black marble countertops featured an assortment of smaller appliances, kitchen utensils, and other assorted necessities. A deep gray hue was featured on the walls.