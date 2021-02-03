Kate Upton Stuns In Bright Orange Leggings While Working Out With Her “New Trainer”

Kate Upton combined fashion, family time, and a sweat session in the most recent photo that was featured on her Instagram page. The model posted the image on February 3, and it’s quickly getting noticed by her fans.

The 28-year-old teased another glimpse into her workout regimen as she posed outside. She chose a backyard for her sweat session where the weather was bright and sunny. Upton stood in front of a fence that was lined with lush greenery. She put her hands on her hips and smiled as she looked toward her daughter Genevieve, who she jokingly referred to as her “new trainer.” In front of her, there was a colorful yoga mat with blue swirls and a large kettlebell and dumbbells.

Upton stood with her feet shoulder-width apart, placing her arms behind her back while showing off her fit figure in a simple and sexy workout look. She sported a white t-shirt with a crew neckline that covered her collar. It had oversized sleeves that fit loosely over her biceps, leaving only a tease of her arms in view. Upton wore the front of the shirt knotted near the waistband of her pants.

She made a bold statement on her lower half with a pair of bright orange leggings that were sure to turn heads. It had a thick waistband that helped highlight her tiny frame while hugging her toned thighs. The model finished her look with a pair of sneakers. She also rocked chic glasses to shield her eyes from the sun. Upton slicked back her blond tresses into a ponytail to keep them out of her face.

Genevieve stood on top of a yoga mat that matched her mom’s. She wore resistance bands on the bottom of her legs as she demonstrated a move. The toddler looked fashionable in a floral romper with thick straps that were tight on her shoulders. She wore a blue bow to match her outfit and her ponytail trailed down her back.

Fans have been noticing Upton’s new update for plenty of reasons. Within minutes, it’s garnered more than 15,000 likes and 40-plus comments. Most applauded the cute mother/daughter duo.

“They look so beautiful,” one follower remarked alongside two red hearts.

” I’ll bet she’ll move your body in ways you never thought of!” a second person joked.

“Can you tag your workout gear? Love it!” a third asked.

Even Upton’s trainer, who she tagged in the post, joined in on the fun.

“I can’t even be mad at this. I’d fire me, too,” he wrote.