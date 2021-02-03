Brittney Palmer Reveals Major Cleavage In Open White Shirt & Unbuttoned Ripped Jeans: ‘Volume Up’

Brittney Palmer got pulses racing with a new casually sexy photo on her Instagram account. The UFC octagon girl’s 1.1 million followers responded positively to her latest post.

In the image, Brittney lounged on the floor atop a fluffy light rug that sat on a wooden floor. She wore a man’s style white dress shirt with the sleeves cuffed. She left the top unbuttoned, showcasing a generous amount of her cleavage, and she didn’t have on a bra. She paired the shirt with jeans that she wore cuffed at the ankles. The denim had several large rips at the knees and on her thigh. She had the pants unbuttoned and turned down the waistband.

Brittney held a black remote in one hand. Her long highlighted hair tumbled in soft waves down her back, pooling slightly over one shoulder. For accessories, the model had on a delicate chain with a small pendant that rested above her rounded breasts. She posed, leaning on one arm with one leg bend under the other one, and she left her feet bare.

Instagram users showed the picture a lot of love. At least 12,200 hit the like button to express their appreciation for the sexy outfit. More than 150 fans also took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts visually.

“Whoa, Brittney. Something else is certainly coming up. I want you for my birthday,” teased one follower, who added a winking smiley and several flames.

“You are the most beautiful and sensual woman on IG, Brittney. You are my favorite ring girl ever. Keep up the great work,” a second devotee enthused, including flames, red lips, hearts, and roses.

“Damn, babe. You look amazing in this. I like this picture style. It’s absolutely perfect for you. I can’t wait to see more in the video. Whoa! You are totally perfect in every single way,” declared a third Instagram user who used a crown and red heart-kiss smilies to complete the thought.

“You’re my dream girl. You are absolutely beautiful, and I give you big kisses in my dreams,” a fourth fan replied, adding hearts, lips, and a winking smiley.

Brittney regularly shows off her fit body with photos and videos on her social media. The Inquisitr previously reported that she thrilled people with a photo of herself with her legs spread apart. In it, she sat on a bed wearing nothing but a crimson bra and high-waisted trousers.