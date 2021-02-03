‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Covers Cheeky Naked Backside With Skateboard In NSFW Instagram Photo

Donna D’Errico tantalized her fans on Instagram with her latest snap. The former Baywatch actress bared all in a nude pic that left very little to the imagination. The photograph sparked such a furious frenzy that it has already garnered more than 4,000 views within an hour of her sharing it on social media.

The celeb looked smoking hot in the photo where she stood with her back to the lens. She stood on her toes but bent one knee slightly forward as she posed for the camera.

Donna held a skateboard behind her, covering her backside with it. However, her admirers were still able to see a good portion of her perky booty.

The 52-year-old looked over her shoulder, directing her gaze toward the lens. She seemed to frown, with a few wisps of her hair in her eye. Donna slightly parted her lips for a sultry image.

Donna posed in front of an rows of white cylindrical tubes. The metallic element added a masculine edge to the composition.

The light also bounced off her enviable curves in the snap. It highlighted her face and the left side of her body, casting the right into shadow. She showed off her toned shoulders and strong back in the photo.

Donna also showcased her shapely calves and trim thighs in the offering. However, her backside took center stage in the snap. She pressed the skateboard against her cheeks, casting a slight shadow where her booty touched the board.

Donna styled her blond tresses in casual disarray. She wore an off-center part and tied some of her locks on the crown of her head. The majority of her mane tumbled down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Some hair escaped and framed her stunning face.

In her caption, the bombshell blonde shared a provocative message. Many of her admirers resonated with the message and her photo, and rewarded her with high engagement stats. Some of her fans waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“Good to-do list,” one fan wrote in response to her caption.

Another person thought that she was an “absolute goddess.”

One follower remembered her from her days on the iconic TV series and other roles that she played over the years.

“Great pic, you still look just as absolutely beautiful as you did during your Baywatch/Baywatch Nights and Candyman days… Sorry, big fan,” they gushed.

A final commenter lavished her with extravagant praises.

“Gorgeous and sexy, as always. You make my heart race… Stay safe and have a nice day,” they raved before adding a slew of emoji.

Donna recently took to Instagram wearing a skintight white dress. She flaunted her age-defying curves, cranking up the heat on her feed.