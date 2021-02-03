Hilde Osland Rocks A Sexy Casual Look In Latest Share

Instagram model Hilde Osland took to Instagram to show of her curves in a flirty workout set on Wednesday. The Australian beauty wore a pink workout bra and a pair of bright blue yoga pants with a baseball cap for a casual sexy look.

Hilde’s post consisted of four pictures that captured her outside on a deck that overlooked a small body of water. Tall grass and trees were visible on the shore, which appeared to be several yards away from the deck.

The blond beauty looked dressed for a relaxing day. The bra featured a plunging neckline and several straps that crossed over the sides of her back. Her pants had a high waistline. Her cap was pink, and she wore it backwards on her head. She also ported a pair of pink trainers.

Hilde styled her hair in two braids, which she wore over her chest.

The first photo captured the model from behind as she looked at out the view. The view not only showed off her pert derrière, but also her hourglass shape and toned back.

The second image was a closeup of Hilde as she leaned one elbow on the deck railing. She rested her chin in her hand as she smiled at the lens. The snap gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage.

In the third snap, Hilde faced the camera. The frame included her entire body. She held unhand next to her face while she posed with one foot in front of the other.

The last picture was similar to the second in that it was a closeup of the popular influencer as she looked out at the view.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Buff Bunny as the makers of the outfit.

Many of Hilde’s admirers took some time to compliment her.

“Wow you are so beautiful gorgeous sexy I could go on and on,” gushed one fan.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” wrote one follower adding red heart and a smiling face emoji.

“Whenever I see your pictures, my heart smiles all the best to you!” a third comment read.

“You have such a wonderful glow about you since being pregnant,” a fourth Instagram user added with a thumbs up emoji.

Last month, Hilde showed off her growing baby bump in a white crop top and pair of blue yoga pants. She appeared to be in a park while she posed against against a tree while she showed off her curves.