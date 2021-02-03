Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Textured Leggings & Matching Bra In Snowy Photo

Anna Nystrom treated her fans to another tantalizing snap that showcased her bombshell body. The model featured the image on her Instagram feed on February 3, and it has quickly earned the attention of her 8.4 million fans.

The photo captured Anna posing in nature. She indicated she was in Sweden with a geotag. Anna posed in front of a covering of trees with snowy branches that allowed glimmers of sunshine to peek through and spill over her figure. The snow on the ground was smooth, making even more of a picturesque backdrop. The model grabbed the waistband of her pants with both hands, tilting her head slightly to the side and gazing into the camera with parted lips.

She showed off her gym-honed figure in a sexy outfit from Fashion Nova. She rocked a white bra with a textured fabric that gave her look a more sophisticated vibe. It featured a scooping neckline that offered a generous view of cleavage. The supportive top had a thick band that was tight on her ribs, leaving a tease of her abs in view. On top, she wore a nude cardigan with an open zipper that exposed her scanty apparel underneath. As an extra layer for the cold, Anna rocked a furry jacket that draped off her shoulders and proceeded to fit loosely on her lower half.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching leggings that possessed the same skintight fit as her top. The waistband was pulled high on her navel to accentuate her hourglass curves. The pants perfectly showcased her sculpted thighs and curvy hips.

Anna wore her long blond locks slicked back in a tight ponytail, and her loose waves spilled over her back. She matched the color of her scrunchy to her fur jacket to tie the look together. In her caption, Anna pointed out that she was “blending in with this magical setting” while clad in her cozy outfit.

It has not taken long for fans to share their admiration for the update. More than 6,700 social media users double-tapped the upload while over 90 left comments for the star. Most applauded Anna’s fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Very beautiful attractive and elegant,” one follower wrote alongside a series of red hearts.

“Your cute smile can melt even the icy heart, which I have had before I met you. Thanks for all the happiness that you gave me, I love you,” a second person added.

“My winter queen,” a third fan commented with a few red hearts.

“Your beauty makes the outfit look stylish Anna,” one more follower chimed in.