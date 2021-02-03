Niece Waidhofer Exposes Booty In White Thong Panties While Lounging In Bed

Niece Waidhofer went into full bombshell mode as she rocked a racy look in her latest Instagram upload this week. The brunette beauty stunned as she showed off some major skin for the camera.

In the sultry snap, Niece looked hotter than ever as she opted to expose her booty in some white thong panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. She added a pair of jeans over top, which she pulled down to show off her pert posterior.

She teamed the pants with a thin, white t-shirt. The top featured short sleeves that showcased her toned arms, as well as an extremely low-cut neckline that put her insane cleavage on full display. She accessorized the style with a black choker around her neck.

Niece laid on her stomach on top of a bed made up with white blankets. She had one knee bent and her thighs apart as she arched her back and propped herself up on her elbows. She also tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, some decorative pillows could be seen. Niece also hilariously had a pillow that featured a photo of actor Nicholas Cage, and read “See you in my dreams.”

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that brushed over her back and were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Niece’s over 3.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 133,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You’re unbelievably awesome!” one follower wrote.

“He would steal the Declaration of Independence,” another joked.

“Great cameo from Cage,” a third social media user declared.

“Stunning beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that highlight her hourglass figure and show plenty of skin.

