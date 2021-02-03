Sarah Harris Goes Full Smokeshow In A Bold Red Bikini That Shows Ample Cleavage And Underboob

Sarah Harris is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. After rocking a more modest ensemble on the social media platform earlier this week, the model returned to her page on Tuesday, February 2 to flaunt her bombshell figure in a scanty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The blond bombshell went full smokeshow as she slipped into a bold red swimsuit for the day that popped against her deep, allover tan. The two-piece included a skimpy top with thin spaghetti straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms. Her ample cleavage was left well on display thanks to the swimwear’s deep square neckline, while its underwire-style cups flashed a glimpse of underboob to give the shot even more of a seductive vibe. She tucked a pair of glasses in the middle of the number’s hemline, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Sarah heated things up even more as she showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs in a pair of high-cut bikini bottoms in the same vibrant hue. The piece fit snugly on her lower half, clinging tightly to her midsection to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans were also treated to a full look at her flat tummy and abs as she worked the camera.

The Kiwi hottie ventured to the back porch of her home in the sexy swimwear, noting in the caption that it was one of the first years “in so long” that she was able to enjoy the beautiful” February weather in her home country of New Zealand. She was seen sitting in a plastic white patio chair, hanging both of her perfectly manicured hands over the side of the furniture. She appeared to have been mid-hair toss as the moment was captured, as her platinum blond locks fluttered messily over her shoulder as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare.

Like most of her Instagram posts, fans swooned over the latest addition to Sarah’s feed, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to compliment the star.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“So so gorgeous,” gushed another fan.

“Super sexy sizzling hot girl in red,” a third follower remarked, adding a string of five red heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Wooooow you are a perfect work of art, an amazing goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The update has also earned more than 13,000 likes in less than a day’s time.