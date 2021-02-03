Angela Simmons Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Animal-Print Monokini In Spectacular Beach Shots

Angela Simmons flaunted her bikini-ready body in three stunning photos that she shared on social media. The Growing up Hip Hop star looked smoking hot in a monokini that did nothing but favors for her figure.

The daughter of Run DMC’s Rev. Run updated her Instagram and sparked a furious frenzy among her 6.8 million followers. The pics have already racked up more than 70,000 likes in the short time since she posted them.

The photos showed Angela posing on the beach and showing off her racy outfit. In the first image, she posed close to the sea. She stood with her back to the ocean and angled her hips to the side. She then placed her hands on her head, creating a diamond-shaped frame for her face. Angela seduced the lens with her self-assured gaze as she slightly parted her lips.

The second snap had a flirty vibe as she stood with her legs apart. Angela tilted her chin and placed her fingers in front of her mouth. She put the other hand on her thigh.

Angela switched it up with the final photograph. She stood in profile, with her weight on her back foot and showcasing her left leg. She captivated the camera with her eyes and lips with a come-hither gaze.

Angela looked incredible in the one-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. She rocked the sheer matching cover-up sheer that floated around her body with its thigh-high slits.

The influencer flaunted her ample cleavage in the swimwear with its plunging neckline. The monokini also highlighted her tiny waist with the straps that ran across her midsection. She showcased her curvy hips and thighs in the high-cut swimsuit.

Angela styled her raven tresses in a half-up Dutch crown braid. Her wavy locks cascaded down her back and shoulders, while she braided the front portion in an elegant style. Angela completed the look with some earrings.

The bombshell beauty was inundated with compliments, likes, and emoji as her fans gave her some feedback on the offering.

“Looking good, mama! You’re on fire,” one fan raved and added flame emoji.

Another person waxed lyrical about her figure.

“You are body goals! Yes, ma’am, you are. Looking so sweet and sexy,” they gushed before adding heart emoji.

“Killing it, Angela. You are so fine,” a third Instagrammer praised her.

Angela recently took a vacation in the Caribbean. She regularly updated her feed with some bikini snaps. In one particular offering, she sported a blue string bikini with straps that wrapped around her waist. The photo showed her taking an outdoor shower in her “happy place.”