Anna Katharina Stuns Fans In Sexy Black Lingerie

Anna Katharina served a killer look on Tuesday, February 2, when she treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a stunning new update. The American model and fitness aficionado took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a snapshot that saw her striking a simple pose while rocking a lingerie set that did her body nothing but favors.

The shot showed Anna on a beige couch as she sat close to the camera, creating an intimate setting. She was close to an open window, which let in natural light that reflected on her stomach. Her legs were crossed, and she rested her hands in between them. Anna tilted her head to the left a bit, glancing at the camera straight on with soft eyes and lips slightly parted.

Anna wore a black two-piece set made from a soft material with darker details. It included a stylish bra with lace along the bottom of the triangle cups, adding a romantic vibe to the garment. Her panties had straps at the top, which crisscrossed on her lower stomach, creating a strappy design.

Her blond hair was swept over to the side and styled in loose waves that she pulled over her left shoulder.

Anna tagged the photographer known simply as Genaro on Instagram, crediting him for the work.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 22,800 likes and over 295 comments, proving it was popular with her fans. They used the comments section to engage with Anna, remarking on the aesthetics of the shoot and also praising her natural beauty, body and ensemble.

“The most gorgeous inside and out,” one user chimed in.

“This is my idea of extremely beautiful! Wow,” replied another user.

“You’re so gorgeous and adorable,” a third follower added, including a string of heart-eyes emoji after the comment.

“[G]od bless you honey. You are a very beautiful lovely classy lady baby i admire beautiful ladies AND your right at the top baby,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Anna isn’t one to hide her fit physique from the camera. As previously written by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded a photo that showed her posing in front of a black backdrop as she sported white underwear bottoms. They were cut in a boy shorts style with a thin elastic along the waistband that clung to her hips, while the soft cotton fabric hugged her toned derriere. On her torso, she wore a matching sweater that was slightly cropped.