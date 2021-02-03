Kindly Myers Poses On Her Knees In A Super Skimpy Bikini While In Costa Rica: ‘I May Never Leave!’

“Professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers thrilled fans with a sexy bikini look in her most recent Instagram share on January 3. The blond bombshell flashed her perky assets in a seriously skimpy string two-piece, putting her curvaceous profile on show as she posed on her knees with her thighs open.

Snapped in Costa Rica, the babe was chilling on an outdoor bed. She placed one hand on her thigh and lifted her pert posterior slightly above her bare feet, all the while glancing to the side with an excited expression. Two rocky outcrops overgrown with wild vegetation made the perfect backdrop for her beauty. A single lilac flower was visible just above her shoulder, adding a pop of color to her verdant surroundings.

The 35-year-old gave fans an eyeful of her glowing tan in her scanty swimwear. Her minuscule bottoms featured a barely there blue front that dipped dangerously below her belly button, flaunting her toned tummy and chiseled abs. The side-tie number had leopard-print straps to match the ones on her halterneck top. They were pulled high on her hips, exposing her voluptuous legs. The animal-print details perfectly framed the large tattoo on her side, concentrating the attention on Kindly’s sculpted midriff.

Meanwhile, her top had colorful patterned cups that incorporated vibrant shades of blue and lime. The item also sported a leopard-print patch, although Kindly’s arm obstructed much of the view.

The model bent her elbow and raised her hand to her cheekbone, showing off a coy smile. Her hair looked wet and was parted in the middle, spilling over her shoulder in tousled streaks. Sunshine illuminated her face, arm, and thigh, accentuating her flawless bronze. A white cover with black stripes was laid beneath her shins, its achromatic style putting extra emphasis on her golden skin tone and eye-popping bikini.

The photo was taken at the Igloo Beach Lodge, as indicated by a tag in her post. The model shared more captivating content from the same location the day before, when she uploaded a red-hot photo of herself in white lace lingerie.

Kindly expressed her love for the tropical venue in her caption, saying she “may never leave.”

Followers seemed to agree, taking to the comments section to compliment the blond beauty and her scenic surroundings.

“Nice place and a beautiful woman!” said one person.

“You are an absolutely flawless beauty…,” raved a second fan, who labeled Kindly a “goddess” and left an assortment of loving emoji.

A third follower dubbed her a “hot babe,” further complimenting her sizzling figure with four fire emoji.

“Love this shot gorgeous,” wrote a fourth admirer, trailed by two flames.