Cosplay Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Smolders In Shimmery Bikini

Kayla Erin tantalized her 832,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 2, when she treated them a stunning new post. The Australian cosplay model took to the app to upload a photo of herself rocking a stylish swimsuit that put her sensational curves fully on display.

For the shot, Erin kneeled on a beige couch with colorful throw pillows boasting a tropical print next to her. She sat on her heels while facing the camera, resting one hand on her knee and taking the other to her head. She smiled brightly at the camera, tilting her head slightly to the side.

She sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit that was crafted out of a shimmery nude fabric with gold hues, a color that complemented her pale skin tone. The top featured a sporty design with a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. A rose zipper on the front further emphasized her breasts. On her lower body, Erin had on a pair of matching bottoms with the same zipper detail.

Erin wore her chocolate-colored hair styled down, with the bangs brushed to the right.

Erin simply noted that the photo represented “sunshine and smiles” in the caption and credited her girlfriend Bella Kidd, who is a photographer, for the snapshot.

The post has garnered more than 22,900 likes and upwards of 85 comments within a day of going live. Her followers took to the comments section to share their admiration for Erin, praising everything from her natural beauty, to her outfit and aesthetics.

“My bad if this cheesy, just like your caption, your smile brightens the day,” one user raved.

“[O]h my hot damn beyond beautiful sexy lovely smile and super duper cute picture Kayla i like and love this so very much have a lovely day stay safe and take care,” replied another one of her fans.

“Such vibrant eyes and gorgeous brows. Beautiful image of you,” a third user chimed in.

“Careful there killer. Watch where you point the killer smile,” added a fourth follower.

Though Erin frequently share snippets of herself in swimsuits and lingerie, she is best known for uploading content that showcases her costumes. Last week, she posted a snapshot that saw her dressed as the daughter of Lady Dimitrescu, the vampire-like villain in Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil Village, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore a plunging dress with a cropped cardigan featuring a hoodie and many necklaces. She painted her eyes black while her mouth was stained red.