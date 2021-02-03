WWE News: This Year’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Match Sets Controversial New Record

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Ringside News has reported that this past Sunday’s Royal Rumble match set a new record in WWE. However, the journalist noted that it may not have been reassuring for up and coming talent as the event contained the most older stars to compete in the event thus far.

Meltzer also stated that the 2020 event set the previous record, suggesting that this may be the start of a worrying trend in WWE. The promotion seems more focused on ageing performers than promoting future talent.

“Dominik Mysterio and Otis were the only two people in this match that are under the age of 30, I mean that is freaking preposterous. This was, in fact, the oldest Royal Rumble in history, in its 30-year history, so it’s nothing new. The second oldest was last year, by the way. This was the oldest Royal Rumble in history and it just accentuated the problem.”

It’s also worth noting that Mysterio and Otis weren’t featured prominently in the bout. The former lasted two minutes, while the latter only survived for 53 seconds. This came as a surprise considering that both competitors seemed lined up for big things in 2020. In a separate report from Ringside News, it was also reported that Otis was a last-minute inclusion.

This year’s match was also won by Edge, 47, a Hall of Famer who competes part-time and has several World Championship reigns to his name already. Sunday’s pay-per-view marked his return following a lengthy injury layoff, and he’s now expected to headline WrestleMania 37 on April 10.

The decision has caused some polarization among fans and pundits, with many believing that Edge didn’t need the victory and future title shot. On top of that, a younger wrestler winning the Royal Rumble could have given their career a major boost.

Christian, Carlito, Hurricane Helms and Kane also made appearances. All of these performers are also aged over 40 and none of them is considered full-time wrestlers anymore. While it’s not uncommon for legends and veterans to return for a nostalgia pop, the latest pay-per-view featured more than usual.

Goldberg also challenged Drew McIntyre in a singles showdown with the Scotsman’s World title on the line. McIntyre retained the gold, but Goldberg’s participation has caused a lot of division among wrestling fans and peers. Goldberg, meanwhile, stated that he deserves his current spot.

Most of the competitors in the Battle Royale were full-time roster members, though their ages indicate that they’ll soon be entering the twilight stages of their careers.