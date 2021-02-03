‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Spoilers: Who Goes Home In Episode 8?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: Double Agents.

MTV hit The Challenge has almost reached its halfway mark, and more than a handful of competitors have been sent packing. The show is moving on quicker than expected after there were an unprecedented amount of players who left the game for reasons other than losing in an elimination. By Episode 7, four challengers left the game either by disqualification or due to personal matters.

Despite the unusual amount of players leaving on their own, one will still get the boot tonight. Last week saw the elimination of Jay Starrett after he suffered a devastating loss to Leroy Garrett in the crater. It looks like another male will be going home tonight, which is sure to shock the cast. According to Challenge insider Pink Rose on Vevmo, Demetrius “Mechie” Harris will be the next player to be eliminated.

Mechie, who is currently paired with Amber Marie Martinez, will lose to Josh Martinez down in the crater. The specifics regarding the challenge in the crater are unknown and will be revealed when the episode airs. The compromised agents and double agents are also unknown, meaning who was chosen by the house and who was chosen by the daily winners is a mystery.

There is a small possibility that tonight might be a girl’s elimination. The next female who will be sent home is Amber M., who will lose to Amber Borzotra in a Hall Brawl. The spoilers from Pink Rose surrounding Mechie and Amber’s eliminations are slightly foggy but suggest the former will be the one sent home first.

After this evening’s battle, the current Gold Skull holders will be Josh, Leroy Garrett, Devin Walker, Kyle Christie, Fessy Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreria, and Kam Williams. Only two women hold skulls, while five men are qualified to run the final. As mentioned last week, TJ noted there were only five skulls left up for grabs, and whether they will be distributed evenly among men and women remains to be seen.

The Challenge’s official Twitter page teased this week’s daily competition on its timeline on February 3. “All Brawl” will feature a giant mud put which contains a hidden relic that the competitors will try and find. Once one player finds the relic, the others will try and steal it from them, with one player ultimately getting the relic back to their station for the win. This will be done in different heats, with some challengers playing more than once.