Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Saw Income Fall By $36 Million In 2020

In the release of their final financial forms, Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner reported that their annual income fell by more than 20 percent since the beginning of 2020, as reported by The Hill.

For 2020 and the first 20 days of 2021, they reported an income that was between $23.8 million and $120 million. Their filing for 2019 showed an income valued as high as $156 million, revealing a significant drop in the couple’s financial gains. The filings did not require either Trump or Kushner to provide specific amounts in their earnings, allowing for incomes to fall within a large range. While working in the White House as advisers, neither received a government salary.

The couple’s drop in income appears to be related to the businesses they hold financial stakes in suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Much of Kushner’s income is related to his real estate holdings, while Trump is still financially tied to her family’s many business endeavors. Her ownership stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. saw her make just under $1.5 million. According to a report by Vanity Fair, Trump valued that stake at nearly $4 million in her previous filing. During her time in the administration, her stake in the hotel has dropped from $5 and $25 million to $100,001 to $250,000, based on her financial disclosures.

Kushner also is closely tied to his family’s business as he holds several lines of credit from his father, real estate mogul Charles Kushner.

The filings also revealed the value of the couple’s property holdings and art collection, which ranges in value from $5 million to $25 million. Trump and Kushner also hold business interest in several notable future endeavors, including golf courses in Bali and Dubai, and hotel construction in New York City, as reported by The Independent.

Since first reporting their incomes following their arrival at the White House in 2017, Kushner and Trump have never earned as much as in their original filing. However, the report acknowledged that the initial income of $195 million did cover a longer period than the following filings.

Since leaving Washington D.C. after the inauguration of Joe Biden, the couple has relocated to Miami, Florida. They are currently renting a condo in a high-income neighborhood in the city as they begin to construct a future home in South Florida. The house will be located on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, where they purchased a two-acre plot for $31.8 million in 2020.