Brooke Hogan Relaxes On The Beach In A Pair Of Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Brooke Hogan has been sharing a variety of bikini-clad snaps on her Instagram feed over the past few weeks, and her fans are loving every minute of it. The daughter of Hulk Hogan took to her page on February 3 to feature another skin-baring snap for her adoring audience.

The Wednesday morning shot captured the 32-year-old soaking up some vitamin D in Miami. She explained that she was enjoying “a moment in time” in her caption. The former reality star was pictured sitting on a towel-lined chair located at the beach. Crashing ocean waves and a stretch of the sky made up the breathtaking background. She stretched her legs across the lounge chair, bending them at her knees. Brooke tucked her chest toward her thighs, grabbing the top of her feet and gazing into the camera.

She wore a top layer that was far more modest than the lower half of her outfit. Brooke rocked a navy blue swim shirt with white stitching. The garment had short sleeves that fit snugly on her arms and covered her biceps. Her top’s back hit a few inches above her derriere, leaving a tease of skin on her back view.

Brooke rocked a pair of tiny bottoms that showed more than they covered. She posed in a way in which only a tease of her suit could be seen. The swimwear boasted bright blue and pink fabric that popped against her tanned skin. They featured a classic design with string sides that tied in bows on her hips. The high rise cut also showcased her shapely thighs.

Brooke wore her long, blond locks with a center part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. The wind picked up a few strands, which gave her look a sexy vibe. Brooke completed her beachside attire by going barefoot.

During the first hour that the photo was live on Brooke’s account, it attracted more than 1,200 likes. More than 30 fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration. Several complimented Brooke’s bikini body, while a few more used emoji instead.

“Miss the beach! and you look really pretty girl,” one follower commented, adding a trio of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You are looking so amazing,” a second person remarked.

“You real beauty woman and I am really like you much see babe love you forever,” a third fan wrote alongside a smiley face.

“Beautiful photo stay safe love Miami beautiful family Hulk Hogan family love you all so much,” a fourth chimed in.