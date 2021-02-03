Stacey Solomon Radiates Happiness In One-Shouldered Pink Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The British celebrity is known for posting content her followers can relate to and continues to wow her audience.

Solomon stunned in a one-shouldered pink dress that displayed her decolletage area. The item of clothing appeared to be floor-length and featured a thigh-high slit on the left side. She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of white polish. Solomon accessorized herself with a ring, a necklace, and earrings. She styled her long, wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload, three of which were of her in the beautiful pink dress.

In the first shot, Solomon was captured in front of a green leaf backdrop. The Loose Women panelist was snapped from the thighs-up and flashed a radiant smile. Solomon raised both hands to her locks and gazed to the left with a happy expression.

In the next slide, the former X Factor contestant was snapped close-up. She sported an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the fourth frame, Solomon was photographed sitting on the floor with her legs curled up. She went barefoot and rested one hand on her upper thigh. Solomon let her hair to drape behind her shoulders and stared up to her left.

In the tags, she credited the designer Suzanne Neville, her makeup artist Penelope Ryan, and the photographer Chelsea White.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 373,000 likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4 million followers.

“Your beauty shines from the inside out Stacey. We love you… you total babe,” one person shared.

“What an absolute babe x You look incredible x,” another person shared.

“I don’t think you could ever make anyone feel rubbish. You’re an absolute ray of sunshine and you look amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“oh wow you look amazing and so pretty, your smile is contagious,” a fourth admirer commented.

Solomon recently made headliners after fans of The Masked Singer believe she might be singing underneath the Sausage costume. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their recent performance of Gloria Gaynor’s iconic “I Will Survive” proved they are a female with a soulful voice. Sausage currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching each week to find out if Solomon is under the mask.