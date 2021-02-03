Daisey O’Donnell Sizzles In A White One-Piece Swimsuit In Dubai

Daisey O’Donnell showcased her killer figure in her latest social media share. The English model updated her Instagram page on February 3 with a snap that featured her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a casual pose in her formfitting swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

Daisey looked stunning in a white monokini made of thick, stretchable material. It had a narrow strap that went across her chest and back for support, with another strap stretched over her shoulder, highlighting her slim arm. It had a cut-out along her chest area that reached her midriff, and it showcased a nice look at her cleavage. The one-piece had a body-hugging fit, and it emphasized her hourglass frame.

The lower part featured high leg cuts that reached her hips, exposing a generous amount of skin around her groin area and helping accentuate her lean thighs and legs. The light-colored swimwear complemented her flawlessly tanned skin. She also sported an unbuttoned longsleeve shirt and completed her look with a pair of heeled sandals.

Avid followers of the model know that she has been living in Dubai since late last year. Since then, she has been sharing plenty of pictures of her daily activities. She also recorded several short clips and uploaded them to her Instagram stories.

In the snapshot, Daisey was snapped on a place that looked like a balcony. She posed in the middle of the frame, standing sideways with her legs parted. The bombshell placed her left hand on her hip and carried her small Fendi bag with her right hand. She looked to the side and offered a fierce expression. Her body was enveloped by sunlight, giving her bronze complexion a glow.

The glass railing, a palm tree, and small plants comprised the background. The bright blue sky was also evident in the shot.

Daisy left her blond hair down and let its long strands fall on her back. She wore several accessories, including a pair of sunglasses, dainty earrings, and gold rings. Her nails were long and painted in a french tip style.

In the caption, the influencer wrote a quote. She also shared that her sandals were from a brand called Envy Shoes and added a discount code for her followers to use. Daisey also gave credit to the professional photographer who took the stunning picture by tagging her Instagram page in the post.

After only a few hours, the latest share has been liked 14,300-plus times and received more than 140 comments. Many of her online supporters went to the comments section and wrote compliments about her enviable body. Several other admirers praised her beauty. Some others were unable to form words with their thoughts about the pic and instead chimed in with emoji.

“You are unreal,” gushed a fan.

“Wow! You are iconic,” wrote another follower.

“This is the best picture you’ve ever taken,” a third admirer commented.