Gabby Allen Wears Thong & Thrills Fans With Flirty Booty Shots

Social media star Gabby Allen knows how to make a bikini look good, and she did just that in her latest Instagram share. The blond beauty shared a series of booty shots that saw her rocking a tiny two-piece thong.

The bikini the former Love Island contestant wore left plenty of skin exposed. The number was a slate gray with neon green straps. The top had classic triangular cups that showed off plenty of cleavage. The skimpy bottoms had a low front, revealing her flat abs.

Gabby was outside for the photo shoot, and the camera captured her from a low angle — a view that gave her online audience a nice look at her pert derrière. Nothing but the blue sky was visible behind her. The post consisted of four flirty pictures with most of them showing her from behind at a side angle.

Three of the frames caught Gabby from behind at a side angle. The images were cropped at the middle of her thighs, and they were all about her pert posterior. She placed her hands on her hips in one snap while she turned to look in the direction of the camera. In another, she smiled at the lens while holding one hand in her hair, which she wore down. The remaining booty shot was similar to the first two except Gabby wore a serious expression while she gazed at the camera.

Gabby flaunted the front of her body in another picture. With her eyes closed, she tugged on the sides of her swimsuit bottoms while standing with one hip cocked to the side. The pose highlighted the curve of her hips and her shapely thighs. Her ample chest and flat ab were also on display.

Her fan base seemed to enjoy the snaps, and many left compliments.

“You are just something else,” one Instagram user wrote, adding two heart-eye emoji.

“[G]orgeous gab as always,” a third follower added with several emoji that included a flame and a red heart.

“Nice booty,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Gabby shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a white bikini not too long ago. The snap captured her standing next to a row of changing rooms that were painted with in turquoise and white. She tugged on the swimsuit top while looking at the lens with a sultry expression. She posed with one leg crossed in front of the other, flaunting her toned thighs.