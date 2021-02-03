‘The Challenge’ OG Season Begins Filming, Cast Revealed

A new season of The Challenge has begun filming, but it’s not one fans are used to. It was revealed last year that veteran Mark Long was working with the series producers to bring back the big names that made the show famous for an OG season. A campaign began on social media titled “We Want OG’s” shortly before the spinoff was confirmed, and viewer’s efforts, along with Marks, proved successful.

Challenge insider, Pink Rose, is revealing the details of the new season on Vevmo which began filming this week in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina. TJ Lavin will be back to host, in what is suspected to be an official spinoff and not a continuation of The Challenge itself. We Want OG’s (the placeholder title) will not be Season 37, but Season 1, much like predecessors Champs vs. Stars and Champs vs. Pros. Whether there will be subsequent seasons remains to be seen.

Cast members quarantined in Texas before heading to South America, to ensure they were not infected with COVID-19. There are 11 male and 11 female challengers on the current roster, with five alternates on location in case of disqualifications or if someone decides to quit. Double Agents saw a large number of cast members DQ’ing and quitting, and it looks like producers are covering their bases should this happen again.

The female roster is as follows:

Aneesa Ferreira (14 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Arissa Hill (1 Challenge appearance, 0 Championships)

Beth Stolarczyk (7 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Jemmye Carroll (7 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Jisela Delgado (3 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Jonna Mannion (5 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Katie Doyle (9 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship)

Kellyanne Judd (4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship)

Kendal Sheppard (1 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship)

Ruthie Alcaide (4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Trishelle Cannatella (4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

The returning males are:

Ace Amerson (4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Alton Williams (4 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship)

Darrell Taylor (9 Challenge appearances, 4 Championships)

Derrick Kosinski (10 Challenge appearances, 3 Championships)

Eric “Big Easy” Banks (6 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Laterrian Wallace (3 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Mark Long (6 Challenge appearances, 2 Championships)

Nehemiah Clark (4 Challenge appearances, 1 Championships

Syrus Yarbrough (5 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship)

Teck Holmes (1 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Yes Duffy (3 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship)

On location replacements:

Cohutta Grindstaff (4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Ryan Kehoe (5 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Sophia Pasqui (1 Challenge appearance, 0 Championships)

Casey Cooper (4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championships)

Heather Cooke (1 Challenge appearance, 0 Championships)

At the time of this publication, there have been no eliminations as filming has just begun. Mark had previously suggested an OG season should only last for approximately two weeks since many older veterans have families and careers that they are dedicated to, and taking several months off was not a possibility for many.

We Want OG’s should arrive after Double Agents concludes in a few months.