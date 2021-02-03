Meg Kylie Flaunts Curvaceous Derrière In Tiny Thong Bikini At The Beach

Meg Kylie thrilled her 851,000 followers on Instagram when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini on Tuesday, February 2. The Australian model enjoyed the sunny weather in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her perky assets and stunning figure.

The snap showed Meg standing at the beach, possibly submerged in water from her thighs down. The clear, turquoise blue water, the blue sky, and the clouds comprised her scenic background.

The babe posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her round booty the main focus of the shot. Notably, her thigh gap was evident in the pic. She let her right arm hang by her side while she raised her left arm in the air. Her hair was slightly windswept as the photographer took the photo. The bright sunshine illuminated her flawless physique, making her bronze tan glow.

The 23-year-old hottie sported a light gray bikini set that flaunted her bombshell curves. The front side of the garment was not visible in the snap. However, some parts were seen in another Instagram post. The swimwear featured fully lined cups that hardly contained her shapely breasts, and it showcased a glimpse of her sideboob. It also had thin straps that clung to her neck for support, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported the matching thong that presumably boasted a low-cut waistline that highlighted her tiny waist. The bottoms perfectly fit her slender frame, accentuating her curvy hips. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin along her groin area and thighs, and the back portion displayed her round posterior.

Meg wore a multi-colored silk bandana over her dark locks, which she styled in loose waves. Its length fell on her back with the ends touching her buns.

Meg paired the image with a short caption. The latest bikini picture gained over 14,400 likes and 90-plus comments in less than a day. Fans and followers from all over the globe took to the comments section and wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how hot she looked. Other fans raved about her cheeky display. Several supporters struggled with words and opted to chime in with a mix of emoji instead.

“What a stunning body you have. I also love your tan! This pic makes me want to go to the beach. You are lucky you live in Australia with amazing weather and beaches. It’s so cold and gloomy here in Scotland,” a fan wrote.

“I love the views!! If you know what I mean,” commented another follower.

“Gorgeous in every angle,” gushed a third admirer.