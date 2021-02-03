Natalie Roser Sizzles In A One-Piece Swimsuit & Gets Soaked In A Waterfall

Blond beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling series of snaps taken while she was out enjoying nature. In the first image, she sat perched on a rock in front of a small waterfall. The water tumbled down the rock face, splashing around her and soaking her as she flashed a radiant smile. She had her knees pulled up in front of her chest, and her blond locks were slicked back as she extended her hands, soaking in the scene.

She switched up her pose for the second shot, showing off a hint of her ensemble, a one-piece swimsuit in a pale yellow hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her chest and arms bare, and her sculpted stems looked incredible as she tried to arrange her figure on the rocks.

For the third image, Natalie had both arms raised as she looked upwards, soaking in the sunshine and allowing the water to splash over her flawless features. The swimsuit she wore had some ruched detailing as well as a tie embellishment on the neckline, which drew attention to her chest. The fabric hugged her slim waist and the bottom portion featured a high-cut style that elongated her incredible legs.

For the fourth picture, Natalie pulled her feet back upwards, sitting with her legs slightly spread and her arms reaching directly above her. She stretched for the pose, and kept smiling as she enjoyed the wild surrounding she was experiencing.

For the final slide in the series, Natalie finally stood, balancing on the rocks as she kept her gaze fixed on the camera. Splashes of lush greenery were visible in the background, and the sky peeked through several trees in the distance.

Natalie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the joyful share, and the post racked up over 4,800 likes within just one hour of going live. The post also received 86 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“What a beautiful woman,” one fan wrote.

“Very nice captures,” another follower chimed in.

“Those legs,” a third added, followed by a flame emoji.

“That looks amazing,” yet another follower commented, including a trio of heart emoji in the remark.

