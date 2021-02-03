Cardi B Flaunts Booty And Tattoos In Fringed Silver Bikini

Cardi B showed plenty of skin in a stunning new Instagram upload on February 2. While promoting her new single “Up,” the rapper shared a skin-baring shot of herself posing by the side of a pool in a seriously tiny sparkly bikini.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker stood on the corner of the water in sky-high bedazzled platform heels with plastic straps over her heels. The mom of one looked over her left shoulder as her long, dark hair cascaded down in glamorous curls.

She showed full booty and her multiple tattoos, including roses that stretched from the back of her left thigh all the way up her back. Cardi also revealed the word “Offset” above the back of her knee, which appeared to be for her husband.

She rocked a glamorous bikini with sparkles over her chest and a very thin string around her back. It appeared to have large jewels that dangled down from her chest.

On her bottom half, she wore what appeared to be string bikini bottoms with a sparkling fringe that sat over her booty.

Cardi paired it with two thick cuffs on both wrists with tassels that swing as she moved. She also accessorized with chunky rings as she showed off her super long manicure with her hands behind her back.

The star posed in front of the bright blue sky with a few clouds that were reflected in the pool water.

In the caption, she urged her 82 million followers to head to her website to pre-order her new music.

Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with messages.

“Well damn,” one person wrote.

“The Category is BODY,” another comment read, borrowing lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “Body.”

“And this is why she is the queen. Because [every] time they doubt her she comes back for revenge they out here looking for revengeeeeeeeeee,” a third person wrote alongside a heart eye face.

“ZzzzzzDamn girl you Betta,” a fourth comment read with several of the same emoji.

Cardi’s no stranger to flashing some skin on social media. She previously got very candid in a video posted in December as she filmed herself walking back and forth in front of the camera in a crop top and a see-through skirt made of strings of material and pearls.

“Body and back fat,” Cardi captioned the upload, seemingly confirming it wasn’t edited as she pretended to be on a runway while at home.