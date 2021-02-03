Kindly Myers Sucks Her Finger & Flashes Killer Cleavage In Sultry Instagram Update

Kindly Myers’ killer cleavage was on show on Instagram this week as she shared a tantalizing new selfie. In lieu of her customary full-body lingerie shots, the Playboy hottie diversified her feed with a similarly stunning snap that was closely cropped to her busty assets and gorgeous face, giving fans plenty to admire.

The upload was featured on the model’s secondary Instagram page, which boasts 1 million followers on top of the over 2.4 million people who follow the social media star’s main account. In the snap, Kindly lounged on her back with her eyes wide open, teasing fans as she sucked on her finger. The seductive pose made a strong impression on her online admirers, who raved about her hotness in the comments section of the post.

“Those lips are so dam [sic] sexy,” wrote one person.

“My heart just melted,” chimed in another smitten fan, who added a heart emoji.

“You’re so rocknroll for a country girl,” said a third Instagrammer.

The sizzling blonde appeared to be in bed and was lying on a white patterned sheet, which sported a subtle leaf print visible just above her shoulder. A glimpse of a lacy trim could also be seen underneath her golden locks, which spilled all around her in messy streaks that added to her sultry vibe.

Kindly herself was dressed in white, rocking a textured top that barely contained her shapely chest. The plunging number exposed a fabulous view of her abundant cleavage, causing her buxom curves to nearly spill out in the reclined pose. A pair of straps perfectly framed her ample décolletage area, which was further accentuated by a dainty pendant necklace.

The picture cut off halfway down the chest, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on Kindly’s generous bosom. The 35-year-old’s toned shoulders and upper arms were also left within view in the strappy top. Likewise, fans could admire her discrete stud earring as the bombshell brushed her hair behind one ear.

A geotag identified the location of the photo as Nashville, Tennessee. Kindly captioned the selfie with emoji alone, blowing her audience three kisses.

However, one follower seemed to think the provocative display deserved a playful caption to go with Kindly’s saucy attitude and offered one up in the comments.

“I hate when I spill honey on my finger,” they quipped, earning a “like” from the model.

The captivating upload was very well received by Kindly’s devoted followers, racking up a little over 7,800 likes and 165 messages. Another popular post recently featured on the page spotlighted her cheeky assets, reeling in almost double the likes. Check out the hot pic here.