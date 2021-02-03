Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Bombshell Body In See-Through Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Tarsha Whitmore is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit, and her most recent Instagram stands proof.

A new photo shared with fans Tuesday morning saw the Australian model looking sensational in a see-through lingerie set from Lounge Underwear’s latest drop. The black ensemble came with a coordinating coverup, which Tarsha wore open to show off the super revealing two-piece. The blond beauty posed on a white semi lounge chair that made the eye-popping apparel stand out even more, serving up a tantalizing display of curves as she reclined languidly on the backrest and raised her knee.

The picture captured Tarsha in profile, displaying the sinuous contour of her curvaceous body. The 20-year-old arched her back seductively and stuck her chest out for the camera, all the while staring directly into the lens with sultry eyes. Her toned midriff was exposed between a plunging bra and a mid-waist panty, which grazed just below her belly button, allowing her navel piecing to be seen. Both pieces had a wide solid trim that perfectly framed her chiseled midsection, accentuating the model’s lean figure.

Fans got an eyeful of cleavage thanks to the plummeting neckline, which turned Tarsha’s perky assets into a focal point. The bra’s front closure was done in metallic-gold detailing that further directed attention to her chest. Likewise, her thighs were also on show due to the outfit’s incredible high cut. The bottoms had narrow sides that came up above her hip, showing off her voluptuous legs.

The lingerie was made out of a transparent mesh fabric that left barely anything to the imagination. Delicate polka dots added chic and femininity to the otherwise racy number. Meanwhile, the coverup was semi-sheer, which put extra emphasis on the completely see-through nature of her underwear. Tarsha posed with both hands strategically raised in front of her chest, censoring her bosom.

The model was barefoot and gave followers a peek at her beige pedicure. She rocked a pastel-pink manicure that complemented her attire, which, in turn, flattered her deep bronze. Her hair was also on point. The gorgeous blonde styled her long tresses in elegant, voluminous curls for a sophisticated look.

The suggestive photo was an instant hit with Tarsha’s 882,700 followers, garnering more than 4,400 likes in the first 20 minute. In the span of two hours, the snap was liked over 14,000 times. Many of her supporters also took to the time to compliment her in the comments section, including fellow Aussie models Abby Dowse, Laura Amy, and Gemma Walker.

“Stunning,” said Abby, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Laura commented two heart eyes.

“Queen,” chimed in Gemma, followed by a flame.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” read another message, trailed by three hearts.

“Be my valentine please,” asked a smitten fan.

Tarsha showed off more of her provocative lingerie in a post shared January 29. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the smokeshow rocked another sexy Lounger Underwear look, flaunting her fantastic curves in a plunging white lace set. That upload proved to be a hit as well, amassing 30,200-plus likes to date.