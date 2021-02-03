Abby Dowse Sizzles In Tiny Thong & Opens Her Sandy Thighs While Kneeling On The Beach

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse grabbed attention with a sexy pic she posted on Instagram. She looked smoking hot as she posed outdoors in a skimpy outfit that clung to her figure.

In her caption, Abby mentioned that time at the beach made for the best days. Currently, she’s enjoying the Australian summer, and in her latest offering, she modeled on the shore. Her geotag indicated that she was seemingly soaking up the sun on Mermaid Beach in Queensland, Australia. Abby sat on the golden sand that showed no other footprints around her. In the distance, the waves crashed on the sand, and the blue sky was almost cloudless.

The influencer seduced the camera with her looks. She placed both hands behind her head and leaned back slightly. She thrust out her chest and sucked in her stomach, creating endless curves. Cranking up the heat, Abby then parted her thighs and put her muscular thighs on display.

Abby narrowed her eyes as she looked right at the lens. She tilted her chin and slightly parted her pouted lips for a sultry snap.

The model rocked a white crop top that did nothing but favors for her figure. The garment had thick straps that supported her buxom frame and had an elasticated band beneath her bust.

Abby went for a mismatched look and sported a blue thong on her bottom half. The tiny thong tied at her waist with the strings hanging down her hips and thighs. Her sandy legs were sun-kissed as she knelt on the shore.

Abby went for a natural look in the pic. She swept her hair to the side and let her platinum mermaid tresses tumble down her shoulder in casual disarray. She completed the outfit with a pair of earrings and a watch around her wrist.

Abby’s fans loved the offering. Many of them hit the “like” button, while others waxed lyrical in the comments section about her incredible curves.

“You just keep getting better, don’t you? Looking mighty fine Ms. Dowse,” one fan raved.

Another envied the fact that she was at the beach.

“Send some of that sunshine my way. Would love to be where you are right now. The view is magnificent,” they wrote.

One follower did not agree with Abby’s assessment and took her on their remark.

“I slightly disagree. Days when you post new content, are the best days. Thankfully you make basically every day amazing,” they gushed.

A fourth Instagrammer loved everything about the photograph.

“But this is so stunning, legit a picture… Beautiful background, you’re looking even better, and I see those quad muscles,” they praised her before adding a slew of emoji.