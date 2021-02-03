Abby Rao Flaunts Her Bombshell Figure In Deep-Necked Bodysuit That Squeezes Her Ample Bust

Abby asked her fans to be 'nice.'

Abby Rao sent temperatures soaring this week with a new set of modeling shots that put the spotlight on her shapely chest. The model asked her 2.3 million Instagram followers to drop some “nice” messages in the comments section of her post, and they delivered by flooding it with hundreds of compliments.

Abby, 23, slayed by squeezing her curvy figure into a tight black bodysuit. In her caption, she revealed that the garment was from the PrettyLittleThing clothing company. She stood in front of a plain white wall for her fashion photoshoot, ensuring that her revealing attire received her fans’ full attention.

The influencer’s one-piece outfit had high-cut legs that showcased her voluptuous hips and thick thighs. Her thigh gap also made an appearance in both of the pics that she posted.

The sides arched up so much that they almost reached Abby’s midsection, which accentuated her tiny waist. However, the bodysuit’s most attention-grabbing feature was its plunging sweetheart neckline. It dipped down low enough to make it obvious that Abby was not wearing a bra. It also pressed her bust in, enhancing its round shape and creating a small amount of spillage.

The neck was trimmed with sparkly rhinestone fringe. The finishing drew the eye to her chest even more, and it complemented her bling. Her jewelry included a coordinating crystal necklace, ball wire bracelet studded with crystals, two rings, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Abby wore her long, blond hair pulled back in a low ponytail, which she arranged in front of her left shoulder. Her silky tresses flowed over her arm to reach her waist. She left two sleek tendrils hanging down on the sides of her oval face. Abby’s tan skin had warm tones and a dewy glow.

In her first photo, the model posed with her left hand flat on her stomach and her right hand down at her side. She parted her pillowy lips and stared directly at the camera in an intense manner.

In her second snapshot, she had both arms down at her sides. She closed her lips, tilted her head a bit, and appeared to roll her eyes. Her pics quickly accumulated over 150,000 likes from her faithful fans. One admirer was her fellow Instagram model Hannah Palmer, who responded to Abby’s post by deeming her a “baddie” and sharing a drooling face and fire emoji.

“What a hottie,” read one message in the comments section.

“You’re so stunning. A true goddess,” added another fan.

Abby also received a number of marriage proposals from her hopeful devotees.

“Hello may I have your hand in marriage?” asked one commenter who decided to shoot his shot.