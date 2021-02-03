Tattoo Model Jessica Wilde Gets On Her Knees In A Tiny Bikini For Sizzling Selfie Update

Jessica Wilde sizzled in her most recent Instagram share on Tuesday, February 2, thrilling her 919,000 social media followers. The Inked magazine cover girl displayed her incredibly fit physique in a provocative pose that left fans wanting more, over 21,500 of whom hit the “like” button in the first day after the post was uploaded.

Jessica wore a fluorescent orange bikini with a simple and extremely revealing design. The vivid color popped against her tanned, prolifically tattooed skin. Soft, triangular cups and a few spaghetti straps comprised the top of the bathing suit, which exposed a tantalizing amount of underboob and plenty of cleavage. The matching bottoms dipped low in the center of her belly, and she pulled the straps high up on either side of her hips. The petals of red and blue flowers inked on her inner hip peeked out from one side.

Jessica snapped her reflection from the floor of her very tidy bedroom, kneeling on the carpet in front of a large mirror with her legs spread wide apart. She engaged her taut abdominal muscles to maintain her perfect posture, which also emphasized her lithe, hourglass shape.

She raised one hand up to her shoulder and grasped the end of her long, honey-blond French braid, which was pulled over to one side. With her other hand, she held her iPhone up into the air, partially covering her face with the device. She looked down at the screen with concentration to maintain the image’s focus and composition.

Jessica caption made a teasing reference about needing a cleaning product to address the rather dusty appearance of the mirror’s surface, which was most evident in the top of section of the photo showing a row of bright windows interspersed with dark blue, floor-length curtain panels.

The other portion of the caption was a hashtag involving Jessica’s dog, Sophie, who was contentedly napping in the middle of Jessica’s neatly made bed.

