DJ Kim Lee Covers Her Bare Bust With Both Hands While Showcasing Curvaceous Booty

Kim Lee titillated her 843,000 Instagram followers early this week with a glamorously sexy image that flaunted lots of bare skin and left little to the imagination. Those who were previously unfamiliar with the famous DJ – whose curvaceous figure and glamorous appearance has earned her the nickname “The Asian Kim Kardashian” – may recognize her from Netflix’s new reality series, Bling Empire.

Once voted as the magazine FHM’s “Sexiest Woman of the Year,” the multi-talented model has also graced the covers of many international fashion magazines. Her most recent post was from a photo shoot featured in Glamour, Bulgaria, in which Kim bared her incredible assets against a stunning, tranquil environment. It took only a day for the update to rack up over 56,000 likes, including one from current co-star and Bling Empire producer, fashionista Christine Chiu.

Kim looked spectacular posing in front a vivid turquoise swimming pool enclosed on at least one side by a tall, white wall from which a narrow waterfall poured. A huge, square cut-out in a perpendicular wall provided an area against which she leaned her voluptuous backside while flaunting her famous physique.

She wore a cheeky pair of basic black panties that exposed plenty of derriere, paired with matching three-quarter length satin gloves. A black beach hat with a ribbon band and an enormous, floppy brim appeared to be her only, albeit dramatic, accessory. The head wear framed her face from the back and dipped down stylishly over one eye.

Kim balanced on her right leg and bent her left knee, raising her foot up off the ground and touching her tip toes against the corner of the wall behind her. She arched her back and leaned forward slightly while covering her naked breasts with her gloved hands. The alluring swell of soft flesh spilled out from below her palms, giving an ample view of her tantalizing underboob.

Sunshine poured at an angle over her left shoulder, and across the side of her body and one impressive cheek. A bit of light seemingly bounced off the reflective surface of the water in the background an illuminated a portion of her decolletage that was otherwise in shadow. Kim turned her head toward the camera with her chin level to her shoulder, and shifted her gaze to one side, focusing far off in the distance.

Kim’s post incited elated responses from her followers, who flocked to the comments section with praise and congratulations.

“Love you! Just finished empire,” one fan remarked.

“Love you and love that you’re an inspiration for female DJ’s and Asian girls like me and many others!!!” a second person exclaimed.