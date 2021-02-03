Arabella Chi Leans Against Her Kitchen Counter In NSFW Sheer Lingerie

Social media star Arabella Chi stunned her 607,000 Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she rummaged through her kitchen in a sheer lingerie set. The NSFW photo can be seen here.

The ensemble consisted of a bra and panties in a bright white color that flattered the Australian model’s glowing tan. The bra featured a triangular cup silhouette with a daringly low neckline that exposed the model’s collarbone and décolletage. The fabric of the bra was made from a white lace that was completely see-through and exposed Arabella’s skin beneath the cups. The lace pattern formed a scalloped detail along the hem, adding a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise sultry look. Underwire accents offered some support at the chest, and a thin band wrapped under her bust with the brand of the lingerie, Lounge, printed in white letters.

Showcasing her trim torso, Arabella completed the set with a matching pair of panties. They were a high-waisted silhouette, with sides strap made from same elastic band used in the top. The straps were pulled up towards her midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. In the back, the panties were a cheeky thong cut that little little of her figure to the imagination.

Arabella accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including several hoop earrings and a number of stacked bracelets. She also sported a dainty chain charm necklace, a watch, and a chunky ring.

For the final touch, the social media star styled her hair into a high ponytail which she fastened with a ribbon that had J’Adore printed multiple times in black letters.

Ricky Vigil / Getty Images

Arabella posted two pictures in total, and both were set in her kitchen. In the first, she posed by leaning against her kitchen counter. In the second, she stood facing an open refrigerator and looked over her shoulder into the camera.

In the caption for the pictures, Arabella joked about the fact that there was very little food inside the fridge.

Fans went wild over the upload and awarded the post over 34,000 likes and more than 140 comments.

“No ones looking at your fridge love,” joked one awestruck user.

“Well this is stunning,” gushed a second, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“Clearly you were born to be a model,” raved a third.

“Bursting and oozing with hotness,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink heart symbols.

This is not the first time this week that Arabella has modeled undergarments from Lounge Intimates. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, she stunned fans after recently modeling a cotton bralette and matching cotton brief.