NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic And Aaron Gordon Could Be Traded To Celtics For Four Players And Two Draft Picks

The Boston Celtics are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the trade market before the 2021 trade deadline. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have developed into dependable superstars but after the Brooklyn Nets successfully created their own “Big Three,” most people believe that the Celtics would be needing more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to acquire Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic.

In the proposed trade scenario, Boston would be sending a package that includes Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford, Daniel Theis, Grant Williams, a future first-round pick, and a future second-round pick to Orlando in exchange for Vucevic and Gordon. Though it could create a major backcourt problem, Tran believes that sacrificing Walker for two floor-spacing big men would greatly benefit Tatum and Brown as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

“Aaron Gordon would be an interesting player who would mainly be a floor spacer and defender. Gordon’s a switchable player who can guard most positions, and having both him and Vucevic in the starting lineup would give the Celtics amazing spacing. Gordon can still provide some scoring if necessary, but his role in the offense would be complementary and he would be the player focused on rebounding and guarding one of the opponent’s best players. Both Gordon and Vucevic could be a good fit next to some scoring superstars, and having optimal spacing could open up more driving lanes for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.”

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Vucevic and Gordon would undeniably be incredible additions to Boston. Vucevic would be a major upgrade at the Celtics’ starting center position, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Aside from being a reliable scoring option and floor-spacer, the Celtics would also be obtaining a player who could defend multiple positions in Gordon. Having Vucevic and Gordon on their roster would provide them with a better matchup against the Nets and other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams in the 2021 Playoffs.

Though they are yet to officially demand a trade, both big men would definitely love the idea of playing for the Celtics. Instead of being stuck in a mediocre team like the Magic, joining forces with Brown and Tatum in Boston would give them a realistic chance of contending for the NBA championship title this season.