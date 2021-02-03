Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Insane Curves In Plunging Crop Top And Distressed Jeans

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko updated her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 2 with some eye-catching new photos of herself in a revealing ensemble, sending plenty of temperatures soaring around the world.

According to the post’s geotag, the 23-year-old was captured in Miami’s Design District for the two-slide series, as a row of storefronts and a water fountain were visible in the background. Jilissa stood out most in both frames as she struck some attention-grabbing poses that drew the eye to her famous form.

In the first image, she sat on the edge of the water fountain with the front of her body facing the camera. She leaned back into her right arm and extended her left leg out. She placed her left hand in her pocket and popped one hip out to define her killer curves. She also smirked as she directed her strong glance towards the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second photo, except that time she smiled widely as her eyes averted the camera.

Her long blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell effortlessly around her shoulders. She sported her nails long with a nude polish.

The model showed off her busty assets in a scanty beige-colored crop top. The garment featured two thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage. Also on display was her slim core, as the number barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the crop with a pair of distressed blue jeans from Pretty Little Thing, a popular online-based clothing company. The bottoms highlighted her curvy hips and their high-waisted design drew the eye again to her tiny midriff.

She also wore a pair of white flip-flops and accessorized the look with a white Prada bag and brown sunglasses.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Pretty Little Thing’s Instagram handle.

The photo series looked to be a hit with social media users as it amassed more than 11,000 likes in just two hours after going live. In the comments section, more than 100 fans relayed their adoration for the model, her form, her beauty, and her choice of attire.

“Oh my god girl, you’re stunning,” one individual commented, following with a single heart-eyes emoji.

“Love your smile! Gets me every time,” another admirer chimed in.

“Looking stunning,” a third fan added.

“Beautiful and hot woman,” a fourth user gushed.

