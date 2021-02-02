Julianne Kissinger Sizzles In Barely-There White Bikini: ‘Who Tryna Cuddle?’

Instagram model Julianne Kissinger raised temperatures sky-high with her Tuesday afternoon upload. She wore an incredibly revealing bikini and her 6.2 million followers had plenty to say about the sexy look.

Julianne stood outdoors next to a swimming pool for this titillating snapshot. Lush green trees and bushes were in the background and the pool water was a sparkling blue hue. Despite the gorgeous scenery, the brunette bombshell was most definitely the focus of the photo.

She stood at an angle as she was photographed. Her position allowed her to flaunt both her busty assets and perky booty, much to the delight of her followers.

The 27-year-old stunner pulled her dark tresses back away from her face. She left some locks free to frame her delicate facial features and the rest of her mane tumbled down her back. She looked over her shoulder, back toward the camera, as the tantalizing picture was taken.

White bikini bottoms covered Julianne’s lower half. A small triangular patch and thin white straps covered only the bare minimum, leaving much of her curvy bum exposed.

The bikini top was even more minuscule. All that could be seen was white crisscrossing straps, even curving across the front. A pair of spaghetti straps crossed Julianne’s back and tied in the middle.

It looked as if Julianne’s breasts were left mostly bare and exposed. However, she was carefully positioned to ensure that what needed to remain covered was kept hidden away.

The caption for this post included a Valentine’s Day tease and she asked who wanted to try to cuddle. Her fans were happy to offer up their services.

In fact, a few of Julianne’s fellow social media influencers volunteered as well. Antje Utgaard and Lyna Perez quickly commented, as did Danielley Ayala.

These popular influencers had plenty of company. After just a couple of hours, nearly 48,000 likes and 860 comments had already poured in from Julianne’s impressed admirers.

“who could say no to that over-the-shoulder look,” one fan teased.

“Damn, you got some pretty eyes, whoah!” another raved.

“Thank you @juli.annee for once again blessing my IG feed. You insanely gorgeous human being,” a third user quipped.

“The most beautiful woman in the whole wide world that’s what you are darlin’,” someone else declared.

A few days ago, Julianne caused a stir by posting a trio of pictures showing her in a denim bra and panty set. She teased that it was the only kind of denim she wore, and nearly 140,000 admirers liked the post to let her know how much they adored the fire-hot shots.