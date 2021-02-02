Christine Quinn Masters The Underboob Look In Short Silky Cut-Out Dress For ‘Cosmopolitan’

Christine Quinn, who currently stars in Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The bombshell beauty recently did a shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the first shot, Quinn stunned in a shimmery pink dress with long sleeves that was made out of silky material. The item of clothing was cut-out across the front and showcased her underboob and decolletage area. She teamed the ensemble with sheer black tights and opted for pink heels that featured jeweled detailing. Quinn wore white lace gloves and accessorized with stylish jeweled sunglasses and dangling earrings while holding onto a white fluffy handbag. She scraped back her blond hair off her face and sported a bun.

Quinn was captured from head-to-toe outdoors in front of a number of trees. She placed one hand on her hip, parted her legs open, and pushed her hip out. The reality star gazed to her left with a mouth-open expression, making everything look effortless.

In the third frame, Quinn leaned forward and tilted her head back slightly. She stared directly at the camera with her a fierce look and held her bag up.

In the fourth slide, Quinn dazzled in a shimmery silver dress with sequins embroidered all over a turtleneck. She rocked acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of red polish. Quinn slicked back her locks off her face, boasting her natural good looks.

The 31-year-old was snapped laying down on her side by the edge of a pool. She rested one hand behind her head and gave the camera full eye contact.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“you have been a Queen since selling Sunset, love it!!” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH CHRISTINE, YOU ARE AN ICON AND MY IDOL,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Christine you look flawless as usual- absolutely beautiful and this outfit on you is just wow,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re amazing! Love you Christine,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an orange bikini top that was covered in the signature Louis Vuitton print. Quinn wore her long hair down and decorated her nails with pink polish.