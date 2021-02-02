Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Gets A Bit Wet In Black Lingerie

Taylor posed in Venice.

Taylor Hill got her feet wet while rocking risqué lingerie during a photoshoot for Vogue Hong Kong.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share a few photos from her pictorial for the fashion magazine. According to a post on the publication’s Instagram page, which can be viewed here, the pictures were taken at various hotels in Venice. The settings included the Hotel Danieli, Ca Maria Adele, and St. Regis.

The location of Taylor’s first pic appeared to be the edge of one of Venice’s famed canals. Her all-black outfit included a revealing teddy that looked striking against her porcelain skin. It was crafted out of exquisite floral lace finished with scallop edges. The semi-sheer piece had a deep neckline that dipped down below her bust. A skinny strap stretched across the opening.

Over the lingerie, she wore a pair of leather shorts that showcased her long, lissome legs. A wide belt around her waist emphasized its slender shape. On her feet, she sported a pair of patent leather stilettos with pointed toes. She stretched her stems out so that one of her shoes was mostly submerged in the canal’s dark water.

Taylor finished her look with a headband and an attached netted veil that covered the top half of her face. Her dark hair was slicked back and styled in an elegant chignon.

The model’s second slide saw her lying on her side with her upper body resting on the stone steps leading down to the water. She wore a black leather mini dress with long sleeves and ribbed starburst detailing around the neck. She completed her look with a statement necklace featuring white pearls and star charms.

The final photo showed Taylor clad in her original look with the addition of a pair of sheer black polka-dot stockings. She was stretched out on a burgundy sofa inside a luxurious room with vintage decor. It was dimly lit, creating a sultry vibe befitting her seductive pose and sensual stare.

Taylor’s post was an instant hit with her 15.3 million Instagram followers, accumulating over 180,000 likes in the span of 6 hours. In the comments section, she responded in the affirmative when one of her admirers asked her if the water was cold.

“Why are you so beautiful?” read a second question from a fan.

“Looks like a black swan,” commented another devotee.

Many of Taylor’s popular posts include pictures of her wearing lingerie. As reported by The Inquisitr, her followers also went wild over shots of the model rocking a pink bra and panties from Victoria’s Secret.