Sierra Skye Sizzles In Lacy Lingerie & Garter Belt Set: ‘Forever’

Sierra Skye teased her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy snapshot on Tuesday afternoon. She flashed her flawless figure in a titillating lingerie set and people could hardly contain their enthusiasm for the look.

The blonde bombshell noted that she was wearing garments from the Lounge Underwear brand. She chose their “Nicola Scarlett” pieces that beautifully contrasted with her bronzed skin.

The set consisted of an ivory bra that was covered in scarlet threaded details. Rose-gold clips were incorporated into the pieces along with scalloped edging. Matching thong panties utilized the same styling details and a garter belt completed the alluring ensemble.

Sierra posed in the living room for this shot. There was minimal lighting utilized, which gave the beauty the opportunity to truly shine.

She appeared to rest a knee on a couch cushion as she braced herself with one hand against the frame. She looked off to the side as she cocked a hip and rested her free fingers along her cheek.

The 24-year-old bombshell pulled her blond tresses back into a high, messy ponytail. Curly wisps gently framed her face and one tendril grazed her collarbone.

The model pushed one bra strap just off of a sculpted shoulder. She flaunted her busty assets and chiseled abs as she showed off her shapely thighs and curvy hips.

The caption for this post was a simple one that tagged the Lounge Instagram page. She teased that this was “forever” and included a rose emoji. By the looks of the reaction to this photo, people didn’t need anything more in terms of an explanation.

In just 30 minutes, more than 14,000 likes and 150 comments poured in from Sierra’s admirers.

“An absolute queen,” one raved.

“Gorgeous beautiful goddess,” a second user declared.

Fire emoji popped up frequently throughout the comments section of Sierra’s sexy post. The consensus was that she looked incredible in this revealing lingerie set and quite a few people noted how gorgeous she looked.

Some impressed followers utilized the queen’s crown emoji to signal their admiration for the model’s flawless physique. A few notes written in languages other than English appeared as well.

“Wow amazing girl,” a third fan noted.

“The prettiest,” someone else detailed.

A few days ago, Sierra gave her fans a juicy glimpse of her curvy booty. She stood in front of an open refrigerator and teasingly asked if anybody wanted a snack.

Sierra wore an alluring satin mini dress that clung to her derriere as she swayed her hips, and the short video clip was viewed nearly 370,000 times over the course of a few days.