Gabriella Abutbol Goes Pantless In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Tuesday, February 2, American model Gabriella Abutbol made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old sitting on a wooden floor. In the first image, the model bent her knees and leaned forward. She rested her hands on her ankle and looked directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by touching the sides of her thighs. The final shot showed her tilting her head, as she continued to focus her attention on the photographer.

For the casual photo shoot, Gabriella opted to go pantless, leaving little to the imagination. Her sculpted hips and lean legs were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her pert derriere.

Gabriella did have on a long-sleeved black T-shirt that clung to her curvaceous figure. She paired the top with a black-and-white turban and bunched up ankle socks. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves, giving her otherwise casual look some glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation greeted her fans and implored them to do the same in the comments section.

Many of her followers were quick to fulfill her request. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So pretty,” wrote one fan, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“The most beautiful young lady,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“You’re so stunning,” remarked another admirer.

“Hi! You’re adorable and I love your hair! #goals,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Gabriella engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Gabriella has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two provocative pictures, in which she wore a tight crop top and skimpy underwear underneath unbuttoned jeans. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.