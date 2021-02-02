Sara Underwood Bares Her Incredible Curves In Plunging Yellow Swimsuit

Sara Underwood wowed many of her 8.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 1, with her most recent post. The former Playboy Playmate of the Year took to the popular social media app to upload a photo that saw her rocking a skimpy swimsuit that put her curves fully on display.

The photo showed Underwood — who is also known for the tiny cabins she builds and lives in with her partner Jacob Witzling — standing in a shallow lake. The background included a series of coniferous trees and a towering snow-capped mountain.

Underwood faced the camera, though she turned her head to the right when the photo was taken. She was tugging on the sides of her suit, pulling her elbows back in a manner that highlighted her toned upper arms.

Underwood rocked a bright yellow one-piece bathing suit that complemented her sun-kissed complexion. It featured a plunging neckline that dipped to stomach, putting plenty of skin on her chest on show. The sides were high-cut, baring her curvy hips.

Her blond hair was styled down in naturally wavy strands that fell onto her shoulders.

Underwood noted in the caption that she can hardly wait for the warmer months, noting that it feels like summer ended “376 years ago.”

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, it has garnered more than 57,000 likes and upwards of 275 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Underwood with compliments and also to engage with her funny caption.

“It already feels like summer here, and I don’t like it! After the camp fire and then the creek fire, I am not feeling very good about this warm weather and lack of serious rainfall,” one user chimed in.

“What are you talking about? Sumner is right around the corner! It’s February, baby!” replied another fan.

“I have no idea about that @saraunderwood but you bring us the heat when you share photos like this,” a third user added.

“I was there, Gandalf. I was there 3000 years ago,” wrote a fourth follower.

Underwood is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she posted a series of snapshots over the weekend in which she was seen sporting a cute ensemble by Fashion Nova, a brand for which she is an ambassador and often promotes on social media. She was enjoying a lollipop — a treat she allowed her dog Homer to lick in two of the photos, adding humor to the shoot.