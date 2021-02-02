Alexis Ren Flaunts Major Cleavage In Strapless Lace Bralette

Model Alexis Ren stunned her 14 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 2, when she uploaded some sexy photos of her fabulous figure in a tiny ensemble.

The 24-year-old social media sensation was captured in the middle of a road, which boasted scenic mountain views, for the four-slide series. She struck several sultry poses that put her killer curves on display.

She stood with the front of her body to the camera in the first image as she cocked one hip. She grabbed on her bottoms with her left hand while her right hand hovered over her face, likely to keep the sun out of her eyes. She also wore a pout on her face as she looked directly into the camera’s lens. She kept her eyes closed in the second photo, giving off an air of mystery. The third slide displayed the back of her figure as the model propped her booty out. She further rotated her head over her shoulder to share a pout with the camera once more. She appeared carefree in the last frame as she smiled widely with her eyes closed.

Her long blond locks fell around her back and shoulders in natural-looking waves. She rocked her nail shorts and natural.

Alexis flaunted her busty assets in a strapless sheer-lace bralette. The pale-blue garment, which featured lace trimmings and V-shaped underwire, tightly wrapped around her chest as it revealed a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of low-rise bikini bottoms and a black cover-up that she tied around her waist, drawing the eye to her curvy hips and slender midsection.

She accessorized the beachside look with just a single gold ring.

She revealed via the post’s geotag that she was photographed on the tropical island of Saint Barthélemy.

The sizzling series quickly grew in popularity with social media users as it accumulated more than 320,000 likes in just one hour after going live. More than 700 admirers also verbalized their kind thoughts on the model, her beauty and her flawless body in the comments section.

“A naturally beautiful woman,” one individual wrote, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Your body is amazing,” another admirer chimed in.

“Definition of an angel,” a third fan asserted.

“You are so adorable,” a fourth user praised, adding a red heart emoji to their compliment.

Alexis has wowed her Instagram followers with plenty of jaw-dropping posts in the past. Two months ago, she shared some images that displayed her in a minuscule black bathing suit while she hung out with her dog on the beach.